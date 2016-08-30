South Shields go second top with win at Penrith

South Shields made it three wins in a week as they comfortably won 2-0 at Penrith yesterday.

Second half goals from David Carson and Jon Shaw earned the Mariners a richly-deserved three points as they climbed to second in the Northern League Division One table.

Shaw put the result beyond any real doubt with a trademark header.

Shields had to do without four of their most potent attacking threats, with Carl Finnigan, David Foley, Gavin Cogdon and Stephen Ramsey all unavailable.

However, that did not seem to affect them as they swarmed all over their hosts at the Frenchfield Stadium.

Shaw went close early on as he headed wide a cross from Craig Baxter, while David Palmer hit an effort which was deflected into the side netting.

Baxter, Louis Storey and Barrie Smith also had opportunities, and Carson flashed a ball across the face of goal which just evaded a touch.

In the Cumbrian Bank Holiday heat, Penrith struggled to threaten their visitors, with Martyn Coleman off target on a number of occasions against his former club.

The closest they came was when forward Ryan Veitch trickled a shot wide, while at the other end, goalkeeper Jonny Jamieson did well to prevent a certain own goal before half-time.

Shields stayed patient in their pursuit of goals, and two arrived in four devastating second half minutes as they put their hosts to the sword.

The first was made in the Carson household, with Danny clipping a ball for brother David to run onto, and he chipped it over Jamieson before running after it and nodding into an empty net.

Shaw put the result beyond any real doubt with a trademark header as he finished off a right-wing cross from ex-Gateshead team-mate Baxter.

The Mariners closed the game out with relative ease, but goalkeeper Joss Carmichael did need to make one excellent late save as he kept Coleman off the scoresheet.

Shields host Whitley Bay at Mariners Park on non-league day on Saturday, and will be hoping for another big crowd after a strong and vocal support followed them to Cumbria.

SOUTH SHIELDS: Carmichael, Baxter, Arca (Phillips 83), Storey, Clark, Danny Carson, Smith, Scroggins (c), Shaw, David Carson (Byrne 77), Palmer (Briggs 70). Subs not used: Connell, Morse.

Goals: David Carson (54), Shaw (58).

Attendance: 259.