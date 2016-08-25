Gateshead defender joins South Shields ahead of weekend fixtures

South Shields have completed the signing of Gateshead defender Ben Clark on a dual registration deal with the National League club.

The 33-year-old has extensive experience in the professional game with Sunderland, Hartlepool United and Gateshead.

He captained Gateshead between 2010 and this summer, captaining the club during some of the best years of its recent history, including its run to the Conference play-off final in 2014.

His playing days started with Sunderland, and he made 14 senior appearances for the Black Cats between 2000 and 2004.

Hartlepool was his next destination, and he represented Pools almost 200 times across six years before moving on to Gateshead.

He is still registered with the Heed after a six-year spell in which he has made nearly 300 appearances, but is now ready to pull on the Shields shirt.

Clark could make his debut for Shields in Saturday's Northern League Division One match at Chester-le-Street Town, while they also travel to Penrith on Monday.