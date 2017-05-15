Marsden Mann up to chase down Hylton

Marsden have jumped up to second place in the Readers Durham Cricket League after an excellent run chasing win at Hylton.

The home side scored a decent total of 207-7, with Steven-Lee Merrington hitting 70 not out, Kevin Mustard 23 and Marlon Black 34.

On the bowling front, there were two wickets apiece for Steven Nielson and Mark Woodhead.

In reply, Marsden’s opener Chris Mann scored an excellent 114 not out and Matthew Evans 69 not out, to score the 208 runs required, for an eight-wicket win.

Evenwood beat Boldon CA by 22 runs in a tight game.

Evenwood made 176-7, with Owen Peddelty scoring 30, TW Teesdale Snr 35 and Faisal Hussain 28, with Simon Gleeson taking the first three wickets for 26 runs and Stuart Johnson returned figures of 3-58.

When Boldon CA batted, they scored 154 with openers Stuart Smith hitting 30 and David Johnston 32, but Faisal Hussain then took a brilliant 5-32, with TW Teesdale Snr taking two wickets for 28 runs.

The Durham Academy and Whitburn fought out an excellent high scoring draw in the Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division.

Opener Ross Greenwell made a brilliant century of 118 not out and then Liam Trevaskis thumped 45 not out, off just 19 balls, with five fours and three sixes to post 253-4 declared, with Dan Quinan taking 3-36.

After losing skipper Daniel Shurben early on, Whitburn batted well, in particular James Thompson (65) and Ross Carty (52), to finish on 247-6, just seven runs short of victory.

South Shields won away at Tynemouth by 75 runs, posting 186-8, with Sam Taylor-Gell scoring 48 and Tahir Khan returned 3-28 with the ball.

Matthew Muchall then took an excellent 7-38 off his 15 overs, ripping through the heart of the Tynedale batting, after Ben Debnam (32) and Nick Armstrong (27), had put on 53 for the first wicket.

Seaham Harbour remain second bottom in the Dukes ECB NEPL First Division after a heavy defeat at home to Boldon.

They asked the visitors to bat first and they racked up 256-7 declared, with Umar Waheed (65) and Ian Pattison (41) sharing an 84 run partnership.

Jack Lacey (3-55) and Greg Davison (3-74) took the bowling plaudits.

In reply, Seaham could only score 142 all out, with Jack Lacey top scoring with 41 and Stewart Pattison hit 32.

Ian Male the star of the show with the ball (4-8), with Anthony Brown supporting him with (3-41).