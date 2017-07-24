Marvellous Marsden punish sorry Hylton

Marsden moved into second place of the Readers Durham Cricket League Division Two after they produced a stunning performance to beat Hylton by 82 runs.

Nisal Francisco with 32 and Paul Hobson scoring 33, were the two main contributors with the bat, and Marlon Barclay 3-29, with the ball as they racked up a score of 163.

In reply, Hylton crumbled to 81 all out against some hostile opening bowling from Steven Neilson (2-20) and Paul Snaith (2-26), with Paul Cook returning 5-4, to easily win the game.

In Division Two, only four matches were played as well, due to the weather, with leaders Crook Town having a winning draw at Ryhope.

At the Emirates Riverside Stadium, Durham Cricket Academy hosted struggling South Shields, who badly needed points in their quest to move away from the Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division relegation scrap.

However, they managed just three points as Faizan Hussain ripped them apart with his left arm spin bowling.

Hussain showed his clinical side when taking a brilliant 8-30 off 12 overs, reducing the visitors to just 75 all out.

Earlier in the day, the Academy had posted 191-8, thanks to Scott Steel making 54 and Ross Greenwell 34.

They were duly backed up by Jamie Dass, who added 38 not out near the end.

Sam Taylor-Gell was the pick of the South Shields bowling when he produced a fine spell of bowling to take 3-30.

Burnopfield enjoyed a seven-wicket win at home to Boldon.

The victory for Burnopfield moves them into second place of the First Division, while Boldon drop to fifth place.

Boldon batted first and made a steady score before being bowled out for 145.

The score of 147 was reached mainly thanks to Umar Waheed who scored 69.

Paul Leonard rattled off 22, with Gareth Breese taking 3-40 and Lee Whitfield an excellent 4-8.

Openers James Radcliffe (35) and Cole Pearce led a steady reply and then Breese with the bat blasted 61 not out to win the game.