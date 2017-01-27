Alex Sneddon heads Jarrow and Hebburn AC team in the Northern Cross Country Championships at Liverpool

Alex Sneddon heads a powerful team from Jarrow and Hebburn AC going for gold in the Northern Cross Country Championships at Liverpool tomorrow.

Despite missing Stephanie Pattinson, who is injured. Sneddon is supported by Elaine Leslie, Georgia Campbell, Gina Rutherford and Angela McGurk in the senior women’s race over 8km in the Knowlsley Safari Park.

Liverpool and Sale AC, Manchester are certain to have teams in contention for the title.

South Shields Harriers have 10 athletes entered with Mairi Standaloft, Claire O’Callaghan, Amy Bound, Rachel Breheny and Paula Atkinson leading the challenge.

Jarrow have seven in the senior men’s 12km race with Andy Burn, Jonny Evans, Brendan McMillan and Nick Atkinson going for high positions. Shields have 11 entered.

The under-17 girls’ race over 5.3 km opens the programme at 11am with the senior women scheduled for 14.15pm and the feature senior men’s event closing the meeting at 15.05pm.

Amy Barron, from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, finished second by the tiniest of margins in the Gateshead College Indoors Meeting in mid-week. Barron and Lucy McIlroy, of Durham City AC, crossed the line together in the under-20 women’s 60m but the latter was awarded the verdict with the timekeepers unable to separate them, with both given 8.53.

Barron, however, was a resounding winner of the 60m hurdles in 9.73, with Alnwick’s Jessica Barnaby back in second with 10.96.

Josh Errington, from the Jarrow club, was also in a blanket finish with Sunderland’s Declan Murray in the under-17 boys’ 60m.

They both recorded the same time of 7.43 but Errington was placed first.

Shields’ Jordan Beavers, competing for Sunderland won the under-17 60m, Race 2 in 7.72.

Eleanor Dolan, from South Shields Harriers, made an impressive debut in the under-13 girls’ section winning the 60m hurdles in 15.44 and the high jump with 1.25m.

Jarrow’s Daniel Mayne won the senior men’s 60m in 8.15 but Grace Lovell finished second by inches in the under-20 60m Race 2 as Mcilroy again prevailed with both athletes clocking 8.49.

Shields’ Declan Marshall won the under 23 60m for Gateshead in 7.69 with Jacob Nailen of North Shields second in 7.70.

Shields Nicole McIlvaney finished third for Gateshead in the under-17 girls’ high jump with 1.40m.

Neil Yorston, from the Shields club, finished second in the senior men’s triple jump with 8.82m.

Shields’ Kerry Maguire, of Gateshead, won the senior women’s pole vault with 2.20m.

Jarrow’s Lucy Turner finished second in the senior women’s shot with 10.66m for Gateshead as Sophie Littlemore, her team-mate, was first with 12.79m.