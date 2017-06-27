Athletics club to mark 80th birthday with special photograph

An athletics club is calling for members past and present to come together on Thursday to mark its 80th birthday.

Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club are celebrating the milestone this week.

The club, which helped to nurture legendary runner Steve Cram and several other international athletes, had a commemorative photograph taken in its 50th birthday celebrations in 1987.

They are now looking to create that with former and current members.

Those who would like to be part of the photograph are invited to Monkton Stadium, on Dene Terrace, Jarrow.

The group is set to meet from 6pm onwards, with a view to taking the photograph at close to 7pm.