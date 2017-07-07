Cleadon’s middle distance star Sarah McDonald set to be selected for her country in the World Championships

Cleadon’s international middle distance star, Sarah McDonald, despite finishing third in the British Championships and World Trials, is still set to be selected for her country in the World Championships in London next month.

Morpeth’s Laura Weightman won the 1500m in 4:06.49 from Aldershot’s Jessica Judd with 4:07 as McDonald was close behind in 4:08.14.

With the first two automatically picked and Britain’s top athlete, Laura Muir, of Scotland, certain to be on the team. This would have meant McDonald missing out.

However, Muir, as a Diamond League winner, is able to be in the Worlds through the ‘wild card‘ process allowing four runners in the 1500m.

Although Katie Snowden, Melissa Courtney and Steph Twell have the Olympic qualfying Standard, McDonald should be ahead of them for selection.

Only three athletes from South T neside have been selected to compete in the English Schools Championships at Birmingham this weekend.

Harry Hall, from St Joseph’s, Hebburn, required the English Schools Entry Standard of 1.72m in the junior boys’ section but soared over 1.73m with an impressive victory against Northumberland Cleveland and Cumbria in the Schools Inter-Counties Championships last month to gain selection for Durham.

Josh Errington, from Harton Technology Colleg, needed to run 22.8 and he was successful to secure his place on the intermediate boys team for Durham.

Nicola Caygill, from Jarrow and Hebbburn AC, reached the ES of 12.5 for the senior girls’ 100m and takes her place on the Northumberland team.

South Shields Harriers, joined with Birtley, are at Whitley Bay on Sunday for their North of England League Division Four meeting.

The hammer for men and women opens the programme at 11am with the 400m hurdles stating the track races at 1pm.

David Wakefield, from South Shields, competing for Gateshead, finished a prominent seventh in a field of 337 in the Haltwhistle Half Marathon over an extremely hilly course.

Alongside Hadrian’s Wall through tough, woodland sections, Wakefield recorded 90 mnutes 54 seconds winning the veterans over 45 award.

George Arthur, from South Shields Harriers, was an excellent 12th in 93:24 finishing first over 55.

Steve Walker was 25th in 1 hour 39 minutes and fifth over 45, with Andrew Walker 30th in 1;;41.56 and first over 50.

Paul Broadhead, from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, was 87th in 1;54.24.

Gillian Wallace finished 17th in the women’s section in 1:59.05 and fifth over 45 with Alyson West, from the Shields club, 25th in 2:2.42 and sixth over 45.