Donaldson wins South Shields Velo’s inaugural 50 mile time trial

GS Metro’s Carl Donaldson is toasting North East 50 mile Championship success after winning South Shields Velo CC’s first ever 50 mile cycling time trial yesterday.

The race consisted of a two lap route which started in Cramlington and then on to Ashington and back.

Donaldson raced to the title in a time of 1:40:06, setting a new course record with an improvement of 8.14 seconds on the previous record holder.

Donaldson’s success is on the back of his last victory when he set a course record of 1.36.13 in the Shaftesbury CC Open 50 miles TT last month.

His GS Metro team also set a competition record in the Eastern Counties CA time trial in June, beating team Bottrill’s 2016 time by 16 minutes.

Gemma Frost was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 1:59:25.

Team Swift, which comprised of Harry Walker, Blaine Metcalf and Craig Fenwick took the team title.