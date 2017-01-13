Gateshead AC’s Lucy Turner just misses bronze medal in England Athletics Combined Championships at Sheffield

Lucy Turner, the former Jarrow junior star, just missed the bronze medal in the England Athletics Combined Championships at Sheffield.

Turner, competing for Gateshead AC in the senior women’s pentathlon, finished 10th in the shot with 10.46m in a pool of 30 athletes.

However, fourth place in the long jump with 5.76m and second in the high jump with a personal best height of 1.60m brought her into contention for medals.

She powered over the barriers in the 60m hurdles with 8.98 for first position and closed with third in the 800m in 2:27.44. Turner finished with a total of 3712.

Jessica Taylor-Jemmell of Sale, Manchester AC, won gold with 4090, from Elise Lovell, of Hastings AC, with Wigan’s Danielle McGifford edging out Turner for bronze with 3765.

Anthony Hogg, also at Gateshead from the Jarrow club, achieved a personal best time of 7.06 for 60m in the senior men’s heptathlon.

He was seventh in the long jump with 6.81m and in the shot with 12.69m and sixth in the high jump reaching 1.93m, but was forced to retire before completing the remaining six events.

Sheffield’s Liam Ramsey was first from 32 competitors with 5832.

Gateshead’s Sophie Bronze finished eighth in the Under-20 women’s pentathlon with 3267.

Josh Errington, from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, prevailed by inches in the Gateshead Indoor Standards meeting in mid-week.

Errington, in the Under-17 boys 60m, gained the verdict with 7.43 from Jack McNichol, of Durham, a fraction behind in 7.44.

Nicola Caygill was first in the Under-20 women’s 60m in 8.06 from her team-mate Georgina Youlden in 8.36.

Rachel Caygill won the Under-17 girls’ 60m in 8.25 from Charlotte Youlden with 8.39.

Jack Gatens finished second in the Under-13 boys’ high jump with 1.25m as Wallsend’s Louie Margison was first with 1.30m.

Conal Tufnell was fourth in the Under-17 boys’ shot with 7.56m.

Neil Yorston, from South Shields Harriers, won the senior men’s high jump with 1.35m.

Declan Marshall was third in the 60m in 7.65 and Anthony Dawson was fifth in the shot with 6.92m.

Alex Sneddon, from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, goes for the senior women’s 3000m title in the North of England Indoor Championships at Sheffield tomorrow.

James Andrew goes for medals in the senior men’s triple jump with Charlotte Youlden in the under 17 girls 60m and 300m.

Georgina Youlden goes for the under 20 women’s 60m..

Lucy Turner has medal prospects in the senior women’s 60m hurdles and long jump.

The Durham Cathredral Cross Country Relays take place over the riverside course on sunday.

The Veteran men’s 3x 3km race opens the programme at 11am.

Senior and veteran women follow at 11.30am with the senior men closing the meeting at 12.00 pm.

Changing,registratrion and the presentation are in the Durham University Cricket Club Headquarters.

Park Runs again continue over 5km at 9.00 am tomorrow.

South Shields, Newcastle, Sunderland, Gateshead, Whitley Bay, Chester le Street and Durham all hold the popular events.