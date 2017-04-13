High-class turn-out from region for Good Friday road relay race

Jarrow and Hebburn AC are out in force for Elswick Harriers’ Good Friday Road Relays with three senior men’s teams and one veterans while three senior women and one veterans team are racing.

Andy Burn leads the seniors in the 4x 2.2 miles relay at Newburn Riverside Business Park.

Brendan McMillan, Jonny Evans and probably Jonathan Gilroy should comprise the A team where Morpeth, Sunderland, Newton Aycliffe, Gateshead and Gosforth will provide some tough competition over the flat course alongside the river.

Alex Sneddon heads the senior women with Georgia Campbell and Stephanie Pattinson in support over the three legs.

Elaine Leslie should be ín contention for the lead in the veterans’ relay with Heather Robinson and Vicky Thompson on the second and third stages.

Jack Brown, Conal Tufnell and James Martin are on a young B team going for a high position.

Ian Salkeld, Míchael McNally and Darren Parks are on the veterans team with over 100 teams set to compete in the senior and veterans events.

Sophie Robson goes for the under-15 girls’ title over the 2.2 miles race at 9.40am. The under 11 boys’ and girls’ race, over 1.6 miles, opens the programme at 9.30am.

Changing and regist ration are in Newburn Leisure Centre, two miles from the racing area.

North Tyneside Council’s 10km Road Race on Sunday has attracted the maximum entry of 2,200.

The race from Whitley Bay is over a course along the coastal paths from a 10am start.

Tomorrow, Park Runs again take place at South Shields, Sunderland, Newcastle, Gateshead, Whitley Bay, Chester-le-Street and Durham.

All races are over 5km at 9am.

Claire O’Callaghan finished a prominent eighth ín a big women’s field in the Hartlepool Marina Five Miles Road Race.

O’Callaghan recorded 33:52 with Josephine Stone, of Middlesbrough AC, first in a new record of 28:41.

Shields’ Nicole McIlvaney, only 15, was an impressive 10th for Gateshead in 34:07.

Carly Henderson, also from the Shields club, was 15th in 34;49 with Angela Charlton 28th in 36:14 and Ashleigh Day 32nd in 37:31.

Amy Bound was 34th in 38:02 with Rachel Breheny 37th in 38:06 and Susan Burgess finishing in 40:25.

Mark Hodgson finished 22nd in the field of 493 in 29:00 with New Marske’s Ethiopian Hassan Ben Tiba first in 25:43.

Dave Morrow, from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, was 29th in 30:09 with Shields’ Tom Davies 89th in 33:57 and Nicholas Charlton 154th in 36:14.

Tommy Copp was 167th in 37:11 and first over-65 with Malcolm Stephenson 287th in 43:38 and first over-75.