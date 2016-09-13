Impressive displays from South Tyneside’s runners in Great North Run as Mo Farah races to third successive victory

Mo Farah raced to third successive Great North Run victory but there were excellent performances from South Tyneside’s runners across the weekend too.

Farah held off Kenya’s Emmanuel Bett and Dathan Ritzenheit of the USA to cross the line in 60.04.

World and Olympic 5000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot won the women’s race sprinting clear in a close finish from her Kenyan compatriot Priscah Jeptoo in 1:7.54.

Andy Burn, from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, finished 41st in 1:11.41, with Luke Adams, from South Shields Harriers, 71st in 1;15.01.

Hebburn’s Simon O’Donnell was 94th in 1:16.41.

Shields’ Mark Hodgson was 222nd in 1:21.50, with Chris Ridley 232nd in 1;22.02 and Jay Bowley 259th in 1:22.49.

Despite an early push from England’s Gemma Steel and Charlotte Purdy in the women’s race, Steel finished a disappointing eighth in 1:13.23, with Alyson Dixon, of Sunderland Strollers, 12th in 1:16.31.

Fraah, Bett and Ritzenheit were out of sight from the field behind but at Whitemare Pool Bett dropped off the pace.

Ritzenhein, who was only 10th in 2006, was still forcing the pace as the pair forged ahead to the John Reid Road.

However, Farah was looking ominously untroubled by the speed of an estimated one hour finish.

In sunny warm conditions Farah allowed his rival to push on in front.

Up the long climb of Prince Edward Road Farah waited to the section before the steep downhill descent of Redwell Bank and surged into the lead.

with only the clock as his opponent now Farah cruised along the final mile with huge crowds lining the Coast Road receiving a loud ovation.

Alex Sneddon, from the Jarrow club, finished an impressive winner of the Great North 5km on Saturday.

Sneddon finished a prominent 21st overall in a huge mixed field on the Newcastle Quayside in 18:34 taking the women’s title in style.

Sophie Robson was an excellet second in the Junior Great Run.

Robson, in the under-15 girls’ race of 2000 recorded 14:53 for the 4km.

Kieran Moffat, from the Shields club, was 14th in the under-17 boys’ race with 14:14 for the 4km.

Nicole McIlvaney was 23rd in the under-17 girls’ 4km in 17;28, with Jasmine Cooper, of Derby, first in 15:56.