Jarrow swimmer Josef Craig finishes sixth in Paralympics final

Jarrow swimmer Josef Craig finished sixth in his latest Paralympics final tonight.

Josef was hoping to add to his medal collection in the final of the men's S8 50m freestyle after safely making it through the heats this afternoon.

The 19-year-old, who trains at City of Sunderland Swimming Club, finished sixth in a time of 27.27.

The gold medal was won by China's Wang Yinan in 26.24.

Josef, who won gold at London 2012 in the S7 400m freestyle, had already won a medal in Rio, having finished third in the S8 100m freestyle event.