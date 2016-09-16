Jarrow swimmer Josef Craig safely into another Paralympics final

Jarrow swimmer Josef Craig will hope to add another Paralympics medal to his collection tonight.

Josef will go for gold in the final of the men's S8 50m freestyle after safely making it through the heats this afternoon.

The 19-year-old, who trains at City of Sunderland Swimming Club, finished fifth in his heat in a time of 27.36.

Josef, who won gold at London 2012 in the S7 400m freestyle, had already won one medal in Rio, having finished third in the S8 100m freestyle event.

Tonight's final will take place at 9.57pm.