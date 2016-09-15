Josef Craig just misses out on second Paralympics medal

Jarrow swimmer Josef Craig narrowly missed out on a second Rio Paralympics medal last night.

The 19-year-old raced in the 4x100m freestyle relay final, alongside City of Sunderland club-mate Matt Wylie.

Craig had already won bronze in the S8 Men’s 100m Freestyle event, but the British team just missed out on a place on the podium.

Ollie Hind gave Britain a good start and Craig had them in front in the second leg, but Britain were eased out of the medals in the final leg from Lewis White as Ukraine took gold from Brazil, with China pipping the British four to bronze.

Britain posted a time of 3min 51.54sec, with Ukraine setting a new Paralympic record of 3:48.11.