Josef Craig reaches a second Rio Paralympics final

South Tyneside swimmer Josef Craig has earned himself a second bite at Paralympics glory tonight.

He was the second-fastest qualifier in the heats of the men's 100m freestyle S8 event in Rio, Brazil, with a time of 59.19 seconds.

On Thursday, he finished sixth in the 400m freestyle S8 final in Brazil, which was won by his team-mate Ollie Hynd, in a world record time.

Hynd has also qualified for the 100m final, but both he and 19-year-old Josef, from Jarrow, were slower than Chinese swimmer Yinan Wang.

The final of the men's 100m freestyle S8 is at 11.29pm tonight.