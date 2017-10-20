Leslie, Robinson and Burn get England Masters’ call-up

Three Jarrow and Hebburn AC athletes are celebrating after being selected to represent England in the British and Irish Masters’ Home Country Cross Country International at Londonderry in November.

Elaine Leslie, Heather Robinson and Andy Burn will all head to Londonderry on Saturday, November 18.

Leslie will compete in the Over-50 category, Robinson in the Over-55 and Burn in the Over-35 age group.

All three are coached at Monkton Stadium by Alan Wears and could be in contention for individual and team honours against Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Luke Adams surged to a resounding victory in South Shields Harriers Novice Cup Yacht Race in midweek.

Adams was always in control during the three laps on the Bents Park, covering 3.5 miles.

However, 19-year-old Matej Nekotanec, a Czech studying at Northumbria University, finished second in the record field of 109 for the scratch race preceding the six Yacht handicaps held monthly until April.

Although Adams finished 40 seconds clear in 17:35, Nekotanec made a brave effort to stay with him, finishing in 18:22.

Junior Kieron Moffat was third in 20:42, holding off Mark Wilson, who was only a second behind.

Nathan Iredale, only 12-years-old, was a creditable fifth in 20:51.

Nekotanec was the winner of the Novice Cup which is awarded to the first athlete who has not won a prize in open competition.

Suzanne Gutcher was the first woman in 22nd with a time of 22:48, ahead of Claire O’Callaghan 24th in 22:54 and Fiona Carmody, 28th in 23:19.

Ryan Stewart was an impressive winner of the junior race with a time of 6:31 for the 1.2 mile course.

Daniel Waugh was second in 6:47, with new member Guy Johnson, third in 7:09.

Leah Bradwell was the first girl in fourth, clocking a time of 7:11, from Katie Wood, sixth, in 7:22, with Neve McIlvaney third in seventh with 7:23.

Sunderland’s Ian Ritchie won the Temple Park 5km race, finishing only two seconds ahead of Quakers AC, Darlington’s Mike Joyeux in 15:44.

Jarrow’s Jonny Evans was eighth in 16:26, with Lee Gifford ninth in 16:30, and Jonathan Gilroy 21st in 17:20.

Shields’ Richard Harrison was 22nd in 17:32, with Jay Bowley 27th in 18:01 and George Arthur 28th in 18:17 and first Over-55.

Jeff McGurty was 31st in a personal best time of 18:36, with Paul Emmerson 36th in 19:12 and Aaron Nicholls 37th in 19:15.