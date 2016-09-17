Race night to raise funds for South Tyneside charities

A race night is set to raise money for charities in South Tyneside – and that’s a sure thing.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, is holding a filmed race night at Hedworthfield Community Association, in Jarrow, so people can enjoy a bet in aid of borough organisations.

It’s set to go ahead at the community centre, in Cornhill, at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 24.

The event will see people place bets on historic horse races in the hope of cashing in for themselves and for charities that help their fellow South Tynesiders.

This year the Mayor is raising funds for Diabetes UK South Tyneside, Young Carers in South Tyneside and Citizens Advice Bureau South Tyneside.

Coun Smith said: “This promises to be a wonderful evening to enjoy a flutter and raise some much-needed funds for charities in South Tyneside.

“These charities provide vital support and advice to people across the borough so this is an excellent opportunity to have a great night out with good company and help enable these worthy causes to continue their invaluable work.”

Tickets cost £6, which includes a pie and pea supper. People are also encouraged to take along a bottle for the raffle.

Tickets can be purchased from the Civic Office at Jarrow Town Hall, by calling 0191 424 7311 or 0191 424 7256.

People can also contact Coun Audrey Huntley on 0191 421 9904 or email cllr.audrey.huntley@southtyneside.gov.uk and Coun Geraldine Kilgour on 0191 489 6946 or email cllr.geraldine.kilgour@southtyneside.gov.uk