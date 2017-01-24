reed top of the class

Jamie Reed, from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, prevailed in a close finish to win gold during the Durham Schools Cross Country Championships at Barnard Castle at the weekend.

In cold but calm conditions over the 5.3km course on the mainly flat playing fields in the intermediate boys’ race, Reed and Ben Horsfield, of Durham Central, emerged into the long finishing area locked together.

But in the sprint for the line Reed, a leading 800m athlete, finished champion by only a second in 18:46.

James Martin, from South Tyneside, was a prominent sixth in 19:11 and will have a chance to secure his place on the Durham team for the English Schools CC Championships at Norwich in March when he will be selected to run in the Schools Inter-Counties at Kirby Stephens on February 4.

Conal Tufnell finished 13th in 20:24.

Sophie Robson enhanced her prospects with a superb bronze medal performance in the inter girls’ event.

Over the 3.8km contest, India Pentland, of South West Durham, was first in 17:12 from the North Eastern champion Catherine Roberts, of Darlington, in 17:54 with Robson recording 18:33.

Jessica Leslie, from the borough, finished an excellent sixth in the big field with 19;00.

Hannah Holman was 13th in 19:45 and will also be in the squad for Kirby Stephens.

Sarah Liscombe also gained a high position in the senior girls’ race of 4.5 km in fifth with 20:27 and Darlington’s Lucy Hunter was first in 18:37.

Jack Brown was seventh in the senior boys’ 6.8km in 25:41 and Jamie Barnshaw was also seventh in the junior boys’ 4km in 17:29.

Bethany Chapman was 11th in the junior girls’ 3km in 12:48. Katie Wood was 20th in 12:59 with Rosie O’Brien 24th in 13:06.

Paula Atkinson, from the home club, finished first in the women’s section in the South Shields Park Run at the weekend.

Atkinson, from South Shields Harriers, finished 21st in the mixed field of 189 in 22;11

eight seconds clear of her team-mate Kelly Beard-Foden in the 5km over the Leas.

Suzanne Gutcher, also from the Shields club was fourth in 22:29.

with Angela Charlton fifth in 23:01 and Kim Lancaster sixth in 23:31.

Rachel Hawdon was seventh in 23:44 with Carly Henderson eighth in 24:31 and Susan Burgess 12th in 26:46.

Chloe Smith finished 13th in 26:46 with Jemma Amin 14th in 26:49.

Alison Kidger was 16th in 27:11 with Clare Bodak 18th in 27:19.Shiel;ds’ Jeff McGurty was fifth in the men’s race in 20:50 with Craig Robe 12th in 21:37 and ian Stephenson 15th in 22:03.

Craig Tomlinson was 16th in 22:07 with Michael McNally from Jarrow and Hebburn AC 18th in 22:09 and first over 50.

Shields’ Jay Bowley was 19th in 22:09 with Lee Hetherington 20th in 22:10 and Carl Mowatt 27th in 23:10 and second over 50.

Danny Ford was 34th in 23:14 with Tommy Copp 36th in 23:40 and first over 65.

Sid Astbury was 39th in 24:06 and second over 65 with Adam Lunn 45th in 25:02 and Jalai Amin 55th in 26:06.

George Henderson was 58th in 26:21 and fourth over 45 with Brian Taylor 60th in 26:36 and fourth over 50and Mark Hazell 63rd in 27:15.