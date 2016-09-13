Seven great North East runs you can still enter in 2016 now the Great North Run is over

Itching for a new running challenge? Inspired by watching the Great North Run? Can't wait until next year?

Fear not, never has there been more opportunity for getting involved in running in the North East - and there are still dozens of runs you can sign up to this year.

Here's a selection of seven seven special events you can take part in this year.

1) Kielder 10k (Kielder, Northumberland, Saturday, October 1)

Arguably the most scenic running event in the country, the Kielder 10k follows a beautiful, undulating route through Kielder Forest along the shore of the reservoir.

For the particularly bold, there is also a half marathon and marathon the day after on Sunday October 2. The events are part of the slowly growing collection of runs organised around the region by Olympic medal-winning runner and North East hero Steve Cram.

2) The People's Run 2 Remember (Sunderland, Sunday October 30)

Sunderland is famed for having the largest Remembrance commemorations outside London, so it's no surprise the city is the location for one of the People's Run 2 Remember events.

The event begins at 11am at Silksworth Sports Complex, following paths, zipping past trees and looping the lake twice.

Runners are encouraged to raise funds for charities supporting veterans and armed forces personnel.

3) MoRun 5k and 10k (Newcastle, Sunday November 6)

Supporting the Movember Foundation by raising money and awareness for men's health, the North East leg of MoRunning takes place at Exhibition Park in Newcastle.

It's a 2pm start and a very flat course, making it ideal for beginners looking for an easy route or seasoned runners looking to smash their personal bests.

Runners are encouraged to sport their Movember moustaches - or clag on fake ones - and every finisher gets a very splendid moustache-shaped medal.

4) Pieces of Eight Half Marathon (Penhaw Hill, Sunday September 25)

Organised by Trail Outlaws, this is a tougher race if you fancy a challenge - and you will be rewarded with beautiful views and some great trails which will surprise even those who live nearby.

The run is part of the "Urban Trail League," which highlight hidden beautiful landscapes in built-up areas.

5) Temple Park 5k (South Shields, Saturday October 22)

A new fast 5km run around the often-overlooked Temple Park. The event is the latest from Run Eat Sleep, which also organises regular Monthly Mile runs in South Shields and Sunderland.

6) Run Northumberland Castles Marathon and Half Marathon (Sunday October 23)

A wild and wintry challenge on the Northumberland coast, centred around Bamburgh Castle and taking in views of other fortresses which hark back to bloodier times.

Run Northumberland organises an ever-growing number of events around the North East, taking runners through forests, along the coast and around the grounds of stately homes. Their schedule is worth checking out.

7) Parkrun (every Saturday morning, numerous locations)

Something of a phenomenon in the running world, parkrun is a series of 5k events which take place every Saturday morning around the country.

The timed runs take place in great locations and are completely free. You simply register online, print your personal barcode and turn up at your chosen event.

Everyone from beginners trying to up their exercise to hardened pros striving to smash their PBs turn up to take, with many finding the weekly experience addictive as they constantly try to better their time.