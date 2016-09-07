Shields boxer Anthony Nelson in contention for fight of the year

Anthony Nelson is a contender for British boxing's fight of the year.

The British Boxing Board of Control has made Nelson's Commonwealth title fight with Jamie Conlan as one of its nominations for the annual award.

Nelson was knocked out by the unbeaten Northern Ireland boxer in the eighth round of their super-flyweight thriller at the Copper Box Arena on London's Olympic Park back in April.

It was an incredible battle - both boxers were put down twice - and the Harton & Westoe WMC camp will find out on Friday, September 23 at the BBBC ceremony in London if it has won the top prize.

Nelson's trainer, Mal Gates, said: "I'm glad Anthony has been nominated for fight of the year.

"I'm so proud of him and the whole camp is too.

"It's given him a bit of a buzz with the new season just starting.

"It was an absolutely belting fight, people still talk about it now.

"Obviously, it's still a bit upsetting to Anthony because he lost, but he has nothing to be down about, he got in there and gave it his all and can be proud of his contribution to the fight."

It was some scrap, one of the best this reporter has seen, in any year!

It had everything. Nelson had begun the defence of his title confidently, only to be put down by Conlan in the first and was hurt again in the second.

He survived the onslaught and in the third, a stunning right put the 29-year-old down.

The following rounds went to and fro but then in the seventh Nelson floored Conlan with a right to the body.

Referee Marcus McDonnell ruled it a low blow but Nelson came straight back and decked the Irishman with a left-right combination to the head.

The challenger looked a beaten man at that point but at the start of round eight, Conlan landed a devastating body shot and Nelson failed to beat McDonnell's count.

It was the first defeat of the 30-year-old's career but he is in training for the new season and getting ready for when an opportunity comes.