South Shields boxer Tom Whitfield pulls out of St James’s Park show at Newcastle

Tom Whitfield has pulled out of his bout at St James’s Park.

The South Shields-trained boxer was due to fight on the Newcastle show ahead of a proposed Northern Area title derby with Basi Razak later this year.

But Whitfield and trainer and manager, Mal Gates, have taken the decision to withdraw.

The 30-year-old was on what is known as a ticket deal, commonplace on the majority of non-TV events, where a boxer’s pay cheque depends on how many fans he brings to the arena.

Whitfield had sold enough tickets to cover the cost of his opponent but would almost have been left to fight for free, not an ideal scenario for the father of four.

Attempts to generate sponsors did not come to fruition.

“Mal and myself have worked very hard in the gym and even harder to try to secure sponsorship as well as pushing ticket sales,” said Whitfield, who has not boxed since suffering a first-round KO against Josh Kelly.

“But unfortunately, financially we cannot make it happen.

“I would just like to thank everyone who has supported me, especially those who purchased tickets and my sponsor Raw’n’Ready.

“I have talked it through with Mal and we have just got to keep working hard.

“I believe fully in my own ability and just hope an opportunity comes along for me to box soon.”

A clash with Newcastle puncher Razak remains very much on the table and, unlike a four-rounder a St James’s Park, a Northern Area title would have no issues on the ticket front.