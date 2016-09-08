South Tyneside swimmer Josef Craig makes Paralympics final

South Tyneside swimmer Josef Craig's dream of a second Paralympics medal is alive and kicking.

He competed today in the first heat of the Men's 400m Freestyle S8 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio.

The 19-year-old from Jarrow finished second in his heat, in 4 minutes 34 seconds exactly, and his time was the fourth-fastest overall.

That was enough to earn him a place in the final, which is at 9.45pm tonight.

Josef trains at the City of Sunderland Amateur Swimming Club.

The race will be screened live on Channel 4's coverage of the Paralympics.