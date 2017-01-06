Sunderland Harriers host fourth Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League meeting at Herrington Country Park

Sunderland Harriers host the fourth Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League meeting at Herrington Country Park tomorrow.

In the senior men’s 10km handicap, Jarrow and Hebburn AC and South Shields Harriers are currently placed sixth and seventh respectively in Division Two.

However, Jarrow are only five points behind the second team Wallsend.

Andy Burn leads their challenge from the fast pack conceding five minutes.

With Brendan McMillen and Jonny Evans also fasts in support, the trio are capable of improving through the field of around 500 into high counting positions.

Mark Hodgson and David Wakefield head the Shields charge from the fast pack as they also hope to close the gap on the promotion positions.

Shields are fifth in the women’s Division One nine points behind Gateshead in second.

Mairi Standaloft, Rachel Breneny, Claire O’Callaghan, Amy Bound and Paula Atkinson, from the fast pack giving away four minutes, could move up to a prominent position and pull back some positions.

Jarrow have a two points lead over Jesmond in Division Three and Alex Sneddon, Gina Rutherford, Georgia Campbell, Elaine Leslie and Stephanie Pattinson all fasts should extend their lead.

In the Grand Prix Individual table Sneddon is first from Campbell and Rutherford.

Jarrow are sixth in the Under-15 girls’ section and Sophie Robson is third in the Grand Prix with Holly Peck of Morpeth first. Under-11 girls start 12.15 pm.

The senior women are scheduled for 1.15 pm with the senior men off at 2.15 pm.

Park Runs are again set for South Shields, Newcastle, Sunderland, Gateshead, Whitley Bay, Chester le Street and Durham tomorrow

All races are over 5km at 9am.