Sunderland’s Josef Craig wins bronze at Rio Paralympics

City of Sunderland swimmer Josef Craig won a bronze medal in the Paralympics in Rio tonight.

The 19-year-old from Hebburn finished third in the men’s 100m freestyle S8 event.

Craig had qualified fastest with a new personal best and British record of 58.73.

And he bettered that in the final with a time of 58.19, but could not get the better of Chinese rivals Wang Yinan and Yang Guanlong.

“I’m just a little bit disappointed not to have finished first,” he said.

“It’s what I’ve been working hard on. A personal best is good but I wanted to win the race.

“You leave it all in the pool. I didn’t think I’d get to this level so quickly after being reclassified.”

Craig was reclassified from the S7 class into S8 after turning 18.

“I am where I am,” he added. “I’m back on the podium where I never thought I’d be.”