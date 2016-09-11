Swimmer Josef Craig wins bronze at Rio Paralympics

City of Sunderland swimmer Josef Craig won a bronze medal in the Paralympics in Rio tonight.

The 19-year-old from Jarrow finished third in the men’s 100m freestyle S8 event.

Craig had qualified fastest with a new personal best and British record of 58.73.

And he bettered that in the final with a time of 58.19, but could not get the better of Chinese rivals Wang Yinan and Yang Guanlong.

“I’m just a little bit disappointed not to have finished first,” he said.

“It’s what I’ve been working hard on. A personal best is good but I wanted to win the race.

“You leave it all in the pool. I didn’t think I’d get to this level so quickly after being reclassified.”

Craig, who swims for the City of Sunderland, was reclassified from the S7 class to S8 after turning 18.

“I am where I am,” he added. “I’m back on the podium where I never thought I’d be.”