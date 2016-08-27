BREAKING: Daryl Murphy close to Newcastle move, Achraf Lazaar set for medical

Daryl Murphy is set to join Newcastle United after the striker handed in a transfer request at Ipswich Town.
Rafa Benitez is looking to bring an experienced striker to St James's Park to provide back-up to Aleksandar Mitrovic.
And Sky Sports report that Newcastle have agreed a fee with Ipswich for Murphy, who had a five-year spell at Sunderland earlier in his career.
Why Rafa Benitez believes Newcastle fans are ‘100%’ right – as defender deal edges closer
Revealed! The trio of Premier League clubs bidding for Newcastle’s Moussa Sissoko
The 33-year-old – who went to Euro 2016 with the Republic of Ireland – is a proven goalscorer at Championship level.
Murphy was left out of the Ipswich squad for this afternoon's home game against Preston North End.
Meanwhile, the Gazette understands that Palermo left-back Achraf Lazaar is due on Tyneside for a medical.
The 24-year-old Morocco international will cost around £3million.
Benitez spoke about the club's progress in the transfer market ahead of this evening's Championship home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
The club's manager talk about the difficulties of doing business late in the transfer window.
More to follow
