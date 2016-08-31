Moussa Sissoko is on the brink of a £30million move to Everton.

The Newcastle United midfielder is understood to be travelling to Merseyside to undergo a medical.

Tottenham Hotspur had a £16million bid for Sissoko rejected earlier today.

The France international went public with his intention to leave Newcastle after Euro 2016.

United today dropped their £35million asking price and even made it clear they would take the payment in instalments.

Sissoko was given permission to travel to England today by France's football federation so he could secure a move away from Newcastle.

The 27-year-old has spent the past three and a half seasons on Tyneside.

United manager Rafa Benitez spoke about Sissoko's future last week.

"We have had clubs asking about Sissoko,” said Benitez. “But the offers have not been good enough, and so he is still here.

“We don’t know what will happen now, but if they come with the right offer, maybe we can say ‘yes’.

“If it is not the right offer, then maybe he has to stay here. We will definitely not consider a loan deal. “We have had some bids, but they have not been big enough.”

Everton have until 11pm to complete the proposed deal.

