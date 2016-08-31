Tottenham Hotspur have made a late bid for Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko

Sissoko is desperate to leave St James's Park before tonight's transfer deadline.

But the 27-year-old's suitors, up to now, have been put off by the club's £35million price tag.

However, the Gazette understands that Newcastle are prepared to lower their asking price.

Tottenham have bid for Sissoko, though the Premier League club's valuation of the midfielder is understood to be below £20million.

Everton, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are also keen on Sissoko, who is on international duty with France.

Sissoko has been given permission to talk to Tottenham while the two clubs discuss a fee.

