Cheick Tiote left in deadline day limbo at Newcastle after Olympiacos abandon bid

Olympiacos have backed away from a move for longstanding target Cheick Tiote – leaving him in limbo at Newcastle United.
Tiote was on standby to travel to Greece from Turkey yesterday after a proposed move to Galatasaray broke down.
The 30-year-old, not in Rafa Benitez's plans at St James's Park, is desperate to leave the club this summer.
But Olympiacos, having had an offer on the table for Tiote for some time, have cooled their interest in the Ivory Coast international.
And Tiote will stay at Newcastle until January unless a club makes an 11th-hour bid to sign him.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.