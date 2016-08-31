Olympiacos have backed away from a move for longstanding target Cheick Tiote – leaving him in limbo at Newcastle United.

Tiote was on standby to travel to Greece from Turkey yesterday after a proposed move to Galatasaray broke down.

The 30-year-old, not in Rafa Benitez's plans at St James's Park, is desperate to leave the club this summer.

But Olympiacos, having had an offer on the table for Tiote for some time, have cooled their interest in the Ivory Coast international.

And Tiote will stay at Newcastle until January unless a club makes an 11th-hour bid to sign him.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Cheick Tiote left in deadline day limbo at Newcastle after Olympiacos abandon bid Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...