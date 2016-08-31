Chelsea are bidding to sign Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko, according to a report in France.

L'Equipe claim the Premier League club is ready to meet Sissoko's £30million asking price.

The 27-year-old has been given permission by France's football federation to travel to England to secure a move away from Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspur had a £16million bid rejected earlier today.

West Bromwich Albion are also understood to have tabled an offer, while Everton and Crystal Palace have previously shown interest in Sissoko, who wants to leave United in the wake of last season's relegation.

United manager Rafa Benitez spoke about Sissoko's future last week.

“We have had clubs asking about Sissoko,” said Benitez. “But the offers have not been good enough, and so he is still here.

“We don’t know what will happen now, but if they come with the right offer, maybe we can say ‘yes’.

“If it is not the right offer, then maybe he has to stay here. We will definitely not consider a loan deal. “We have had some bids, but they have not been big enough.”

Sissoko is yet to play for the club this season.

