Daryl Murphy to Newcastle: Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy confirms signing

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed that striker Daryl Murphy is set to join Newcastle United after accepting his transfer request.

The 33-year-old – who went to Euro 2016 with the Republic of Ireland – is at St James's Park today for the game against Brighton ahead of a proposed £3.5million move.

Murphy, a proven goalscorer at Championship level, was left out of the Ipswich squad for this afternoon's home game against Preston North End.

And after the Tractor Boys had won 1-0, McCarthy said: "It's disappointing to lose Daryl but I can understand his reasons for wanting to go to Newcastle and we wish him well.

"Murph has been great for me over the past few years but it's a good deal all round. I didn't want to keep an unhappy player."

Rafa Benitez wants another experienced, physical striker to provide back-up to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Meanwhile, the Gazette understands that Palermo left-back Achraf Lazaar is due on Tyneside for a medical.