Everton have made a late move for Moussa Sissoko.

The Gazette reported last week that Everton was one of a clutch of Premier League clubs keen on signing the midfielder before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

Newcastle today rejected a £16million bid for Sissoko from Tottenham Hotspur.

And Sky Sports report that Everton are now in discussions with United, who are prepared to accept £30million, paid in five £6million instalments, for the 27-year-old.

Sissoko is desperate to leave Newcastle in the wake of the club's relegation.

However, the France international, understood to be in London after leaving France's training camp, has not handed in a transfer request.

