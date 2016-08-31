Christian Atsu has been pictured at St James's Park after completing his move to Newcastle United.
The club will today confirm the signing of Atsu on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
Atsu yesterday underwent a medical on Tyneside.
And Saif Rubie, one of the winger's representatives, last night posted a photograph on Twitter of Atsu at St James's Park.
Atsu joined Chelsea from Porto three years ago.
And the 24-year-old has had loan spells at Bournemouth, Everton, Vitesse Arnhem and Malaga.
Atsu has not made a competitive first-team appearance for Chelsea.
The Newcastle loan deal includes the option to make the move permanent next summer.
