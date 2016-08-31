FIRST PHOTO: Moussa Sissoko poses with Tottenham shirt after £30m move

Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko

1
Have your say

Moussa Sissoko has confirmed his £30million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder tweeted a photograph of himself holding a jersey.

However, Tottenham and Newcastle United are yet to confirm the deal.

Back to the top of the page