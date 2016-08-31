Newcastle United's Haris Vuckic has been loaned to Bradford City.

The forward has joined the League One club on a six-month loan.

Vuckic – who is not in Rafa Benitez's plans at Newcastle – spent last season at Wigan Athletic.

And he has agreed a fifth loan away from St James's Park, having also been farmed out to Rangers, Rotherham United and Cardiff City in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old has been training with United's Under-23 squad up to now.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Haris Vuckic leaves Newcastle on loan Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...