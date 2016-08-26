Highly-rated Newcastle defender signs new long-term deal

Jamie Sterry has signed a new four-year deal with Newcastle United.
The 20-year-old made his full debut in Wednesday night's 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town.
And tough-tackling Sterry has followed in the footsteps of Freddie Woodman, Rolando Aarons and Adam Armstrong by committing his long-term future to the club.
"I'm delighted to sign a new contract with Newcastle, my boyhood club," said Newcastle-born Sterry.
"I've worked really hard to get here, and this week has been really good for me, starting for the first time and now this.
"I've learnt a lot, especially under the manager, but also under every coach and every manager, and I'd like to thank my family and girlfriend.
"Now I just need to keep working hard and hopefully get more opportunities to play in front of our fans."
