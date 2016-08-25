Brentford manager Dean Smith says he does NOT expect Alan Judge to join Newcastle United this summer.

The midfielder was this week linked with a move to St James's Park – despite being sidelined until later this year.

Judge isn't expected to be fit until October, having suffered a double leg break in April.

Smith believes Judge will stay at Brentford, though he admits the Republic of Ireland international's longer-term future is far from certain.

“I expect Alan Judge will still be a Brentford player on September 1," said Smith.

"Alan's injury is well-known to everyone, but there have been enquiries from a number of clubs.

“With his injury at the moment, I don't think anyone is going to take the plunge to take him. He's still our player and very much in our plans.

“Let’s see where we are when the window opens again in January.”