Jamie Sterry reacts after being sent to Coventry by Newcastle

Highly-rated defender Jamie Sterry has joined Coventry City on loan until January.

The 20-year-old – who signed a new long-term contract at St James's Park last week – could make his debut for the League One club on Saturday, when Tony Mowbray's side take on Fleetwood Town.

Sterry said on Twitter: "Delighted to have signed on loan @Coventry_City can't wait to get started! Thanks for the support."

The right-back follows in the footsteps of United team-mate Adam Armstrong, who spent last season on loan at the Ricoh Arena and scored 20 goals for the club,

"I’m pleased to add another defender to the ranks as we welcome Jamie Sterry to the club," said Mowbray.

"We’ve got a good relationship with Newcastle United, and Jamie is the latest player we’ve taken from the North East to strengthen our squad.

“He is only 20, but is a young talent with plenty of promise and will provide healthy competition in the wing-back position for us.

"Jamie made his debut for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, and I’m sure he will be a valuable addition to our squad for this campaign.”

Sterry made his full Newcastle debut in last week's 2-0 EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town at St James's Park.

Speaking after the victory, Sterry said: “It’s incredible. Hopefully I can play more games over the coming weeks and months.

“It’s what I need to do, because I haven’t played 90 minutes in a while.

“It’s brilliant playing in front of the fans, and I just need to keep working really hard.”

Meanwhile, United defender Kyle Cameron, 19, has joined Newport County on loan until January.

Manager Warren Feeney said: "I think he will be a good addition for us.

"He is a very strong player, who knows this league and what you can expect at this level from the time he spent with York towards the end of last season."

"He will add competition for places, which is always healthy and he is very much a physical player, which will be a great benefit to us."

