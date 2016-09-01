Moussa Sissoko has spoken about his £30million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sissoko was sold by Newcastle United minutes before last night's transfer deadline.

The midfielder – whose move was celebrated on Tyneside –turned his back on a proposed deadline day move to Everton to sign for the Champions League club.

“I’m very happy, very proud to be here,” said the 27-year-old.

“I'm in the prime of my career and I want to play for a big team, I have the chance now with Tottenham so I’m looking forward and I hope we will do well in the Premier League and in the Champions League also.

"I’ve said a lot of times that I want to play in the Champions League, so that’s one of the reasons why I came here – to have the possibility and the chance to play this year.

“I will fight every day at the training ground and then in the games and give my best for this team.

"I hope we will all do well together.”