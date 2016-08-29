Newcastle close to deal for Chelsea winger

Newcastle United are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea's Christian Atsu.

Rafa Benitez wants to sign a winger before Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

And Atsu is understood to be the club's primary target.

Newcastle are looking to sign the 24-year-old on a season-long loan, though a permanent move has also been discussed according to Sky Sports.

Atsu joined Chelsea from Porto three years ago but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

The Ghana international has had loan spells at a number of clubs, including Everton and Bournemouth.

United signed Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar over the weekend.

The club moved up to fourth in the Championship after Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at St James's Park.

Benitez was asked about the club's remaining transfer business after the match.

