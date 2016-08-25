Newcastle eye move for Chelsea winger

Newcastle United are keen on Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, according to a report.

Sky Sports report that the club has "enquired" about the 24-year-old, who has previously had loan spells at Malaga, Bournemouth, Everton and Vitesse Arnhem.

Rafa Benitez is looking to sign a winger before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

And Atsu, also linked with Torino, is available for loan.

The Ghana international, signed from Porto in 2013, has not made a senior appearance for Chelsea.

Newcastle failed in a bid to sign Brighton and Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert earlier this month.