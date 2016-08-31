Newcastle United are willing to sell Moussa Sissoko to Tottenham – for £30million.

The club has lowered its asking price for the unsettled midfielder, who has been given permission to leave France's training camp ahead of a move.

Tottenham have today had a bid of around £16million rejected by Newcastle, who will accept five instalments of £6million.

The new terms for the sale of Sissoko are non-negotiable.

Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace also have an interested in the 27-year-old, who wants to leave the relegated club.

United manager Rafa Benitez feels Sissoko could make a contribution to the club's Championship campaign.

And the club is now under pressure to sell Sissoko from owner Mike Ashley, who was NOT minded to sell him in the wake of the club's relegation.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Newcastle lay out £30m Moussa Sissoko payment plan to Tottenham Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...