Newcastle United are set to sign Chelsea's Christian Atsu on a season-long loan.

Rafa Benitez wants to sign a winger before Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

And Sky Sports report that Newcastle have "reached agreement" with Chelsea over a season-long loan for the 24-year-old, who was signed from Porto three years ago.#

Atsu has previously had loan spells at Everton, Bournemouth, Vitesse Arnhem and Malaga.

The deal is understood to have an option to buy at the end of the season.

Newcastle have also been offered West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman.