Newcastle rule out moves for Ravel Morrison and Lazar Markovic

Ravel Morrison is NOT a target for Newcastle United.
The Lazio midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to St James's Park in recent days.
But the Gazette understands that Newcastle have no interest in signing the 23-year-old, who started his career at Manchester United.
Morrison joined Lazio from West Ham United last year.
The former England Under-21 international has been linked with a return to England.
And bookmakers made Newcastle 2/1 favourites to sign him over the weekend.
But United manager Rafa Benitez, set to sign Chelsea's Christian Atsu on a season-long loan, is not interested in signing Morrison.
Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.
However, 22-year-old is not understood to be a target for the club.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.