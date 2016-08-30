Newcastle rule out moves for Ravel Morrison and Lazar Markovic

Ravel Morrison is NOT a target for Newcastle United.

The Lazio midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to St James's Park in recent days.

But the Gazette understands that Newcastle have no interest in signing the 23-year-old, who started his career at Manchester United.

Morrison joined Lazio from West Ham United last year.

The former England Under-21 international has been linked with a return to England.

And bookmakers made Newcastle 2/1 favourites to sign him over the weekend.

But United manager Rafa Benitez, set to sign Chelsea's Christian Atsu on a season-long loan, is not interested in signing Morrison.

Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.

However, 22-year-old is not understood to be a target for the club.

