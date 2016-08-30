Adam Armstrong has joined Newcastle United's Championship rivals Barnsley.

The forward – who scored 20 League One goals for Coventry City last season – will stay at Oakwell until January.

Armstrong said on Twitter: "Delighted to have signed on loan to @bfc_official can't wait to get started."

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “Firstly, I am very thankful to Newcastle United for allowing Adam to come on loan here.

"He is a player I am incredibly pleased to bring to the club, and one I have been enquiring about for some time.

“His talent and goal scoring abilities are clear to see as he was excellent in League One last season scoring a tonne of goals.

"We’ve started the season in great form, scoring a lot of goals and I have no doubts that Adam will make an instant impact and excite the fans.”

Armstrong, however, will not be eligible to face Newcastle at Oakwell on October 18.

The 19-year-old signed a new long-term contract at United last week.