Adam Armstrong has joined Newcastle United's Championship rivals Barnsley.
The forward – who scored 20 League One goals for Coventry City last season – will stay at Oakwell until January.
Armstrong said on Twitter: "Delighted to have signed on loan to @bfc_official can't wait to get started."
Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “Firstly, I am very thankful to Newcastle United for allowing Adam to come on loan here.
"He is a player I am incredibly pleased to bring to the club, and one I have been enquiring about for some time.
“His talent and goal scoring abilities are clear to see as he was excellent in League One last season scoring a tonne of goals.
"We’ve started the season in great form, scoring a lot of goals and I have no doubts that Adam will make an instant impact and excite the fans.”
Armstrong, however, will not be eligible to face Newcastle at Oakwell on October 18.
The 19-year-old signed a new long-term contract at United last week.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.