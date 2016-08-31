Newcastle’s Adam Armstrong relishing his Championship opportunity with Barnsley

Newcastle United’s Adam Armstrong has reacted to his move to Barnsley.

The forward – who scored 20 goals for League One Coventry City last season – has joined the Championship on loan until January.

Armstrong said on Twitter: “Delighted to have signed on loan to Barnsley. Can’t wait to get started.”

Coventry had wanted Armstrong back, but the 19-year-old felt he was ready for the Championship.

Speaking to the Gazette in July, the 19-year-old said: “I played in League One, and I think I’m past that. I did well there, so the next step is the Championship.”

Armstrong’s preference was to stay at Newcastle, but United manager Rafa Benitez revealed last week that he would be loaned out once the club signed another striker.

Benitez said: “He knows that we’ll sign an experienced striker, and has been in contact with some clubs that can maybe get him on loan.

“I think he is doing well and he has confidence that he can do well, but the problem when you are in the Championship and you want to go up quickly is that you need experience.

“If you have young players you know that they have the talent, but maybe it’s not the right time.”

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “Firstly, I am very thankful to Newcastle United for allowing Adam to come on loan here. “He is a player I am incredibly pleased to bring to the club, and one I have been enquiring about for some time. “His talent and goal scoring abilities are clear to see as he was excellent in League One last season scoring a tonne of goals.” Armstrong – who signed a new long-term deal at St James’s Park last week – will not be eligible to face Newcastle at Oakwell on October 18.