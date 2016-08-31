Newcastle United's Alex Gilliead has joined Luton Town on a half-season loan.

The 20-year-old will stay at the League Two club until January.

Gilliead played at new home Kenilworth Road for Carlisle United last season.

“I came on in the game here and we were 3-1 down, but I managed to get a goal and we came back to win 4-3, so I’ve got fond memories of playing here," he said.

“I remember there was a cracking atmosphere and the fans got right behind their team even though we won the game in the end.

“I love the old-fashioned stadium and the noise was incredible. I remember thinking at the time ‘it’d be good to have this on my side’, so when the chance arose to come here on loan, it didn’t need much consideration.

The manager has brought some good players to the club this season and when I spoke to him, I could tell he’s got a plan for what he wants to do this season and I wouldn’t mind being a part of it.

“Coming from Newcastle and the North East and moving south, it’s a big move for me.

"I’ve never been away from home before, so I see this all as part of my development as a player and a person.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones added: "Alex ticks every box for us. He’s young, hungry and wants to do well. He’s technically very good, he’s fit and he fits in nicely with our group."

Gilliead spent much of last season on loan at Carlisle.

The England Under-20 international made 41 appearances, and scored five goals, for the League Two club.