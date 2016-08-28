Cheick Tiote has flown to Turkey for talks with Galatasaray.

The Newcastle United midfielder wants to leave Newcastle United before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

And Galatasaray are prepared to pay £1.5million for 30-year-old, who arrived on Tyneside six years ago.

Tiote was pictured in Turkey after arriving for talks.

A proposed big-money move to Shanghai Shenhua broke down in January.

The Ivory Coast international has not featured for Newcastle so far this season.

Tiote has made 153 appearances, and scored one famous goal, for the club since joining from Dutch side FC Twente.