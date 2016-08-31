Highly-rated defender Jamie Sterry has joined Coventry City on loan until January.

The 20-year-old – who signed a new long-term contract at St James's Park last week – could make his debut for the League One club on Saturday, when Tony Mowbray's side take on Fleetwood Town.

Mowbray said: "I’m pleased to add another defender to the ranks as we welcome Jamie Sterry to the club.

"We’ve got a good relationship with Newcastle United, and Jamie is the latest player we’ve taken from the North East to strengthen our squad.

“He is only 20, but is a young talent with plenty of promise and will provide healthy competition in the wing-back position for us.

"Jamie made his debut for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, and I’m sure he will be a valuable addition to our squad for this campaign.”

Sterry made his full Newcastle debut in last week's 2-0 EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town at St James's Park.

Speaking after the victory, Sterry said: “It’s incredible. Hopefully I can play more games over the coming weeks and months.

“It’s what I need to do, because I haven’t played 90 minutes in a while.

“It’s brilliant playing in front of the fans, and I just need to keep working really hard.”

