Highly-rated defender Jamie Sterry has joined Coventry City on loan until January.
The 20-year-old – who signed a new long-term contract at St James's Park last week – could make his debut for the League One club on Saturday, when Tony Mowbray's side take on Fleetwood Town.
Mowbray said: "I’m pleased to add another defender to the ranks as we welcome Jamie Sterry to the club.
"We’ve got a good relationship with Newcastle United, and Jamie is the latest player we’ve taken from the North East to strengthen our squad.
“He is only 20, but is a young talent with plenty of promise and will provide healthy competition in the wing-back position for us.
"Jamie made his debut for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, and I’m sure he will be a valuable addition to our squad for this campaign.”
Sterry made his full Newcastle debut in last week's 2-0 EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town at St James's Park.
Speaking after the victory, Sterry said: “It’s incredible. Hopefully I can play more games over the coming weeks and months.
“It’s what I need to do, because I haven’t played 90 minutes in a while.
“It’s brilliant playing in front of the fans, and I just need to keep working really hard.”
