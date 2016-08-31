Tottenham Hotspur are set to pull out of the race to sign Moussa Sissoko.
The Premier League club has had a £16million bid for the midfielder turned down by Newcastle United, who are demanding £30million for him.
Newcastle are prepared to accept five instalments of £6million.
Take a look at and "like" our NUFC Facebook page here
Sissoko, reportedly waiting for a flight to England at a Paris airport, is also a target for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.
However, no club has yet come close to meeting United's asking price, which the Gazette understands is non-negotiable.
Sissoko was today given permission to leave France's training camp to secure a move away from Newcastle.
But the 27-year-old is fast running out of options.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.