Tottenham Hotspur are set to pull out of the race to sign Moussa Sissoko.

The Premier League club has had a £16million bid for the midfielder turned down by Newcastle United, who are demanding £30million for him.

Newcastle are prepared to accept five instalments of £6million.

Sissoko, reportedly waiting for a flight to England at a Paris airport, is also a target for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

However, no club has yet come close to meeting United's asking price, which the Gazette understands is non-negotiable.

Sissoko was today given permission to leave France's training camp to secure a move away from Newcastle.

But the 27-year-old is fast running out of options.